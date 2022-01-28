Former Northeastern hockey coach, player Madigan to be inducted into Beanpot Hall of Fame at 2022 event

Northeastern director of athletics and recreation Jim Madigan will be inducted to the Beanpot Hall of Fame at the 69th tournament next month.

He is the 15th representative from Northeastern to be inducted into the hall.

Madigan will be presented with the award during an on-ice ceremony prior to the Beanpot tournament championship game on Monday, Feb. 14 at TD Garden.

“The significance of this tournament to the four schools and the city of Boston is unmatched,” Madigan said in a statement. “When I think of the iconic names who have come before, to be included in the Beanpot Hall of Fame with incredibly gifted players, coaches and administrators is tremendously humbling.”

Madigan is among a rarefied group of Beanpot participants who have won the tournament as a player, assistant coach, and head coach. He’s just one of three people to achieve the feat, following Boston University’s Jack Parker and David Quinn.

“I have had the unique opportunity to participate in the Beanpot in a variety of roles at Northeastern University over the last 35 years,” said Madigan. “All the while, I have been fortunate to be surrounded by talented teammates, coaches, and support staff. This honor recognizes all of their accomplishments, as well.”

During his tenure behind the Northeastern bench, Madigan helped lead the Huskies to their first Beanpot championship in 30 years in 2018 and started a run of three straight titles for the Huskies. As a head coach, he was 11-7 (.611) in the Beanpot. As an assistant coach, Madigan’s Huskies also won a Beanpot title in 1988.

Madigan hoisted the Beanpot trophy twice as a player in 1984 and 1985 in the midst of his four-year playing career at Northeastern. In total, Madigan had a hand in six of Northeastern’s seven Beanpot titles.

“To be part of such an exclusive group is a privilege, and I would like to thank the Beanpot Committee for this recognition,” Madigan said. “I look forward to an exciting tournament in 2022 as we return to TD Garden for the first two Mondays in February.”