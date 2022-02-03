Cornell coach Schafer overcomes COVID-19 before having cardiac stent placed, now recovering as Syer running games for Big Red

For the past several games, Cornell head coach Mike Schafer has not been behind the Big Red bench.

Associate head coach Ben Syer has been running the bench of Cornell men’s hockey games since Jan. 8.

Related to his absence from games, Schafer released a statement Wednesday evening.

“Over the past several weeks, with the help of my doctors, I’ve battled through some medical issues that have kept me off the bench. After recovering from a tough bout with COVID-19, my doctors then discovered that I needed a cardiac stent that was successfully placed.

“I really appreciate the outpouring of support and the expressions of deep care and concern as I recover. I’m appreciative of the skilled medical personnel that helped diagnose and treat me, as well as the Cornell coaches and student-athletes who have continued to stay focused and improve as I do the same.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in front of the Lynah faithful in a few weeks.”