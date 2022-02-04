Vermont’s Schnafzahl, McPherson, Cornell’s Delianedis selected HCA national women’s college hockey players of the month for Jan. 2022

The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced its women’s players of the month for January 2022.

Vermont senior forward Theresa Schafzahl is the player of the month, while teammate Jessie McPherson is the goaltender of the month and Cornell sophomore forward Lily Delianedis is the rookie of the month.

Schafzahl led the NCAA in goals and points as she went 9-8-17 in nine contests. She enjoyed six multi-point games as the Catamounts went 8-1 in January, punctuating the success with a 2-1 win over then #1 Northeastern, ending NU’s 20-game unbeaten streak.

McPherson went 6-0 in January, with a 1.00 GAA and a save percentage of .963. She allowed a single goal or less in five of the six outings with her highlights being a 20-save shutout at Holy Cross and a 35-save effort in knocking off then-No. 1 in the country Northeastern 2-1.

Delianedis registered eight points via a line of 5-3-8 in seven games, including four points in games against nationally ranked Yale (1-0-1) and Clarkson (1-2-3). She was a solid plus-8 on the month.