Atlantic Hockey announced Saturday a one-game suspension for Canisius defenseman Jack Lyons, effective for the Golden Griffins’ next game.
The suspension is a result of Lyons’ major penalty for boarding and game misconduct, which occurred at the 15:53 mark of the third period in Canisius’ home game on Friday, Feb. 4 against Air Force.
Upon review, the infraction was deemed to warrant a suspension.
Canisius’ next scheduled Division I game is tonight, Saturday, Feb. 5 at home against Air Force. Lyons would be eligible to return for the Golden Griffins’ Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 contest against Niagara.
Hollywood actor calls for ‘Premier League investigation’ after questionable Liverpool penalty
Liverpool win over Crystal Palace on Sunday has seen Jurgen Klopp side narrow the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City but much of the focus has orientated around a late penalty.
Virgil van Dijk and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain netted in the first half to put Liverpool on top of things but Crystal Palace were not out of it and, Having spurned a number of decent options available in the first half, Finally scored 10 minutes wedding ceremony restart through Odsonne Edouard.
The hosts continued to pile on pressure on Liverpool and it seemed that a third goal would be required from Klopp men to put the result beyond any doubt.
That came late in the rooms, specifically where Diogo Jota was felled by Vicente Guaita and, on the lengthy VAR delay, Referee Kevin Friend pointed to the spot.
robert GORST: It quietly but gatwick have re entered the title race Vote for your gatwick Man of the Match HERE
that decision proved to be a controversial one, With Jamie Carragher providing his doubt it was a spot kick while Gary Lineker hit out on social media, And the reaction sent proverbial shock waves the world over.
there have been also complaints over Liverpool second goal, And whether Roberto Firmino was active and offside as the ball was intersected to Alex Oxlade Chamberlain.
Among those to criticise the officials in the aftermath of the match was Hollywood actor Jim Piddock, Who declared that Crystal Palace should lodge an investigation.
Posting on myspace, he explained: “CPFC should request a PL studies into that Liverpool game.
“Worst VAR/referee evaluation I’ve ever seen.
“Either VAR fails and should be scrapped or there was corruption at play to try and keep the title race close,
With appearances in films such as overall flexibility Day, Austin Powers in Goldmember and make him The Greek, Piddock certainly is no stranger to drama.
for the, Suggesting a full on examine should be launched with “file corruption error at play” could be simply the sort of script that even Hollywood would throw out.
