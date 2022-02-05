Atlantic Hockey suspends Canisius defenseman Lyons one game for boarding penalty Feb. 4 against Air Force

Atlantic Hockey announced Saturday a one-game suspension for Canisius defenseman Jack Lyons, effective for the Golden Griffins’ next game.

The suspension is a result of Lyons’ major penalty for boarding and game misconduct, which occurred at the 15:53 mark of the third period in Canisius’ home game on Friday, Feb. 4 against Air Force.

Upon review, the infraction was deemed to warrant a suspension.

Canisius’ next scheduled Division I game is tonight, Saturday, Feb. 5 at home against Air Force. Lyons would be eligible to return for the Golden Griffins’ Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 contest against Niagara.