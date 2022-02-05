Harmon’s three points, Hensley’s 12 saves lead United States women’s hockey team past ROC in second game of 2022 Winter Olympics

Five different players scored for Team USA to lift the U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team past the Russian Olympic Committee 5-0 in its preliminary round matchup Saturday at the Wukesong Sports Center.

“I felt that we played really well (and) it just looked differently than when we played two days ago,” said U.S. coach Joel Johnson (St. Thomas) in a statement. “We generated a lot of possession and generated a lot of shot opportunities, but a combination of good goaltending for Russia and their defensive style that they played limited our quality chances. We had to continue to make adjustments and we saw the difference it made in the third period.”

United States player of the game Savannah Harmon (Clarkson) had a goal and two assists, while Hilary Knight (Wisconsin) went for a goal and an assist to go along with single goals from Alex Carpenter (Boston College), Grace Zumwinkle (Minnesota) and Jesse Compher (Boston University).

In goal, Nicole Hensley (Lindenwood) stopped all 12 shots she faced for the shutout as the U.S. outshot the Russian Olympic Committee 62-12.

The U.S. is back in action on Sunday, Feb. 6 for a preliminary round matchup against Switzerland at 9:10 p.m. local time, 8:10 a.m. ET at the Wukesong Sports Center.