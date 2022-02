Hockey East announced Saturday that Merrimack junior forward Filip Forsmark has been suspended for one game stemming from an incident at 16:00 of the second period on Friday, February 4 against New Hampshire.

On the play, Forsmark was assessed a major penalty for contact to the head and a game misconduct.

Forsmark will miss the game on Saturday, February 5 against Maine and will be eligible to return to the Warriors’ lineup on Tuesday, February 8, against UConn.