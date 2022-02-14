Idle Minnesota State earns 40 first-place votes, stays No. 1 in latest DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

Minnesota State did not play this past weekend, but the Mavericks still picked up 40 first-place votes to remain atop the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

Michigan is up two to No. 2 with eight first-place votes, Denver remains No. 3 with the last two first-place votes, Quinnipiac drops two spots to No. 4, and Minnesota rises two spots to No. 5.

Western Michigan is down one to No. 6, Minnesota Duluth is also down one, to No. 7, while St. Cloud State jumps two to No. 8, North Dakota is up three to sit ninth, and UMass falls one to go to No. 10 in this week’s rankings.

DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Feb. 14, 2022

Just one new team that was unranked a week ago enters the rankings this week, UConn at No. 20.

Aside from the top 20, seven other teams received votes this week.

The DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.

DCU (DCU.org), a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by and operated for its members, is the sponsor of this poll. DCU serves more than 900,000 members and their families in all 50 states.