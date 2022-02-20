Quinnipiac’s Adzija named 2022 winner of ECAC Hockey’s Mandi Schwartz Student-Athlete of the Year award

ECAC Hockey has announced that Quinnipiac’s Lexie Adzija has been named the 2022 Mandi Schwartz Student-Athlete of the Year.

The award is presented annually to an ECAC Hockey women’s player in honor of former Yale student-athlete Mandi Schwartz (1988-2011), who passed away in April of 2011, but continues to inspire the entire hockey community through the memory of her courageous battle with acute myeloid leukemia.

“We’re so proud and excited for Lexie to be awarded the Mandi Schwartz Student-Athlete of the Year Award,” said Quinnipiac coach Cassandra Turner in a news release. “Mandi was humble, a phenomenal teammate, a true competitor and worked so hard to achieve in both the classroom and on the ice. I know being mentioned alongside Mandi will mean so much to Lexie. Congratulations on a well-deserved award, Lex.”

Nominees for this prestigious award must be leaders within their teams, in the classroom, and in the community.

Adzija is a senior at Quinnipiac studying accounting with a minor in computer information systems. She’s at the top of her class academically, earning Dean’s List honors in each semester at Quinnipiac, as well as ECAC Hockey All-Academic and All-American Scholar honors. She’s the chair representative of Quinnipiac’s “QCoor” Community Service committee, the women’s hockey representative for Student-Athlete Advisory Council and manages fundraising for the annual Dance Marathon for Children’s Miracle Network.

Also a standout on the ice, Adzija has led the Bobcats in scoring in each of the last two seasons and is one of the best in the nation in the faceoff circle, boasting a winning percentage of 66 percent to lead the league last season.

The senior has lofty plans for her future and will be pursuing a Master of Science in Business Analytics after completing her undergraduate degree in May 2022. She hopes to build off some of the work she’s already done, including her role as a data analyst/intern at Rising Gabdho Foundation in Kampala, Uganda.