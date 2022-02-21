Division I Women’s Hockey: Weekend Wrap, February 21, 2022

(1) Minnesota at St. Thomas

The Gophers clinched their program’s 11th regular season title with a sweep of St. Thomas this weekend. On Friday, Taylor Heise reached 150 career points while leading Minnesota with two goals and two assists. Abigail Boreen added a goal and three assists to help the Gophers to a 7-1 win. Maddy Clough was the goal-scorer for St. Thomas. On Saturday, Minnesota once again took a 7-1 win. Ella Huber and Savannah Norcross each had two goals. Heise ended the season as the scoring leader with 60 points on 26 goals (also tied for the most in the country) and 34 assists.

(3) Wisconsin at (2) Ohio State

Ohio State set a program record with 25 wins on Saturday after sweeping Wisconsin for just the third time ever. On Friday, the Buckeyes were relentless. Jenna Buglioni, Paetyn Levis and Liz Schepers all scored in the first to put OSU up 3-0. Makenna Webster got one back just seconds before the intermission, but that’s all the Badgers would be able to muster. Sophie Jaques and Kenzie Hauswirth scored in the second to make it a 5-1 win. On Saturday, it was all Hauswirth, who made it a three-goal weekend. Her two goals about six minutes apart in the second were all Ohio State needed. Daryl Watts scored near the end of the second, but despite a third-period push, the Badgers could not rally.

(4) Northeastern vs. Connecticut

On Friday, Northeastern took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission thanks to goals from Katie Cipra and Maureen Murphy. Summer Rae Dobson cut into the lead early in the second to make it 2-1, but Northeastern replied quickly to extend the lead back to two goals. Morgan Wabick found the back of the net on the power play to make it 3-2, but Chloe Aurard had an extra-attacker goal of her own late in period to make it 4-2 Northeastern heading into the third. Taylor Wabick matched her sister’s power play goal in the opening minute of third to make it a 4-2 game and Jada Habisch tied it seven minutes in. The teams fought through the final minute and an OT, but could not decide a winner. Northeastern took the shootout. In the second game, Northeastern responded by reeling off five unanswered goals to win 5-0. Cipra, Tess Ward, Katie Knoll, Mia Brown, Miceala Sindoris all lit the lamp for the Huskies in the win.

St. Cloud State at (5) Minnesota Duluth

Gabbie Hughes scored early in the first to put UMD up 1-0 and that score held for much of the game. In the third, Naomi Rogge and Katie Davis each lit the lamp to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 win. On Saturday, Minnesota Duluth capped off their Senior Day in style. Nine of the 11 points they tallied were earned by players in their final year of eligibility. The Bulldogs were down 3-2 heading into the final minute of the game. Clara Van Wieren scored with 55 seconds left and senior McKenzie Hewett scored with 9.8 seconds left on the clock to eke out a 4-3 win. Courtney Hall had SCSU up 1-0 in the first before Anna Klein tied it up right before the first intermission. In the second, Rogge scored on the player advantage in the opening minutes of the second, but Olivia Cvar responded immediately to tie it up at two. Taylor Lind put St. Cloud up 3-2 midway through the third before the above-mentioned heroics gave UMD the win and weekend sweep.

(6) Yale at (9) Quinnipiac

The Bobcats closed out a stellar season against Yale, handing them three of their six losses this season with a 4-1 victory on Friday. Renee Saltness had Quinnipiac up 1-0 in the opening minutes. The Bulldogs responded with a goal from Anna Bargman, but from there, it was all Bobcats. Kendall Cooper added a goal in the first to make it 2-1. Jess Schryver scored in the second and Olivia Mobley closed out the scoring in the third to give Quinnipiac the win.

(6) Yale at Princeton

Yale closed out their best regular season ever with a 3-0 win over Princeton and earned the no. 2 seed in the ECAC tournament. Elle Hartje scored her team-leading 14th goal in the third to close out the win. Charlotte Welch and Claire Dalton also scored for the Elis in the win.

(7) Harvard at RPI

Shannon Hollands, Becca Gilmore, Courtney Hyland and Taze Thompson each lit the lamp for the Crimson to put them up 4-0 heading into the final frame. RPI got one back on a goal from Asia Taylor-Walters, but weren’t able to complete a comeback as Harvard took the 4-1 win.

(7) Harvard at Union

Harvard’s weekend sweep combined with Yale’s loss to Quinnipiac earned the Crimson their eighth ECAC regular season title. They also earned the Ivy League regular season title and won the Beanpot this season. Kristi Della-Rovere and Emma Buckles each scored on the power play and Dominique Petrie added a late goal to give Harvard the 3-0 win.

(8) Colgate at (10) Clarkson

Hannah Murphy recorded a season-high 39 saves and Noemi Neubauerova, freshly returned to the team from the Olympics, recorded assists on both Colgate goals to lead the team to a come-from-behind 2-1 victory. Stephanie Markowski gave Clarkson the lead with just three seconds left on the clock in the first. Rosy Demers tied it up midway through the second and Kalty Kaltounkova scored the game-winner midway through the third to lead the Raiders to the win.

(8) Colgate at St. Lawrence

Colgate scored three goals in each period to close out the regular season with a 9-1 win and secure home ice in the opening round of the ECAC tournament. Danielle Serdachny and Eleri MacKay each had two goals and an assist and Darcie Lappan added three helpers in the win. Nara Elia was St. Lawrence’s goal scorer.

Brown at (9) Quinnipiac

The Bears closed out their season on a high note with a 1-0 upset of the Bobcats. Their six conference wins are their most in 13 years. Kaley Doyle made 36 saves in the shut out and Maya Mangiafico scored on the power play to give Brown the win.

Cornell at (10) Clarkson

Kaitlin Jockims scored on a turnover won by Gillis Frechette to put Cornell on the board first. Frechette drew a slashing penalty on the play and Lily Delianedis capitalized on the power play a minute later to give Cornell a 2-0 lead at the first break. Nicole Gosling scored on a backhander during the power play in the final minute of the second to cut the lead in half, making it 2-1. But Lindsay Browning made 44 saves for the Big Red in the game and held off Clarkson and Delianedis added an empty-netter to secure the 3-1 win for Cornell.