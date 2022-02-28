SUNYAC announces trio of 2022 all-conference hockey teams with 18 players representing half-dozen schools

The SUNYAC has announced the 2022 all-conference teams as nominated and voted on by the conference coaches.

Eighteen players from six different schools were recognized on the first, second and third teams.

First Team

Dan Bosio, Geneseo, F, Sr.

Peter Morgan, Geneseo, F, Fr.

Travis Broughman, Oswego, F, Jr.

Ryan Romeo, Brockport, D, Gr.

Chris Perna, Geneseo, D, Sr.

Luca Durante, Cortland, G, Jr.

Second Team

Justin Cmunt, Geneseo, F, Jr.

Joey Mancuso, Plattsburgh, F, So.

Bennentt Stockdale, Plattsburgh, F, So.

Matthew Doran, Geneseo, D, Sr.

Matt Araujo, Plattsburgh, D, Sr.

Logan Dyck, Fredonia, G, So.

Third Team

Andrew Harley, Brockport, F, So.

Michael Sciore, Cortland, F, Sr.

Carson Gallagher, Plattsburgh, F, So.

Nick Grupp, Cortland, D, Jr.

Jacob Modry, Plattsburgh, D, Jr.

Steven Kozikoski, Oswego, G, Jr.