SUNYAC announces trio of 2022 all-conference hockey teams with 18 players representing half-dozen schools

Ryan Romeo has been a steady presence on the Brockport back end this season (photo: Katie Wilson).

The SUNYAC has announced the 2022 all-conference teams as nominated and voted on by the conference coaches.

Eighteen players from six different schools were recognized on the first, second and third teams.

First Team
Dan Bosio, Geneseo, F, Sr.
Peter Morgan, Geneseo, F, Fr.
Travis Broughman, Oswego, F, Jr.
Ryan Romeo, Brockport, D, Gr.
Chris Perna, Geneseo, D, Sr.
Luca Durante, Cortland, G, Jr.

Second Team
Justin Cmunt, Geneseo, F, Jr.
Joey Mancuso, Plattsburgh, F, So.
Bennentt Stockdale, Plattsburgh, F, So.
Matthew Doran, Geneseo, D, Sr.
Matt Araujo, Plattsburgh, D, Sr.
Logan Dyck, Fredonia, G, So.

Third Team
Andrew Harley, Brockport, F, So.
Michael Sciore, Cortland, F, Sr.
Carson Gallagher, Plattsburgh, F, So.
Nick Grupp, Cortland, D, Jr.
Jacob Modry, Plattsburgh, D, Jr.
Steven Kozikoski, Oswego, G, Jr.

