With 48 of 50 first-place votes, Minnesota State stays No. 1 in latest DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

Minnesota State garnered 48 first-place votes this week and remains the top team in the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

Minnesota vaults two spots to No. 2 and picked up one first-place vote, while Denver stays No. 3, North Dakota is up three to No. 4, and Michigan falls three to sit fifth this week.

Quinnipiac is down one to No. 6 and earned the last first-place vote.

Notre Dame is up two to No. 7, Western Michigan falls two slots to No. 8, Massachusetts is up one to No. 9, and St. Cloud State moves up one to No. 10 in this week’s rankings.

DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Feb. 28, 2022

Eighth last week, Minnesota Duluth tumbles to No. 11 this week.

Omaha reenters the latest poll at No. 20.

In addition to the top 20 teams, seven other schools received votes in this week’s poll.

The DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.

