North Dakota head coach Berry gets contract extension through 2025-26 college hockey season

North Dakota announced on Wednesday that head hockey coach Brad Berry has received a contract extension through the 2025-26 season.

Berry is currently in his seventh year at the helm of the Fighting Hawks and has continued to put his own distinct stamp on a culture already steeped in tradition and success. He has guided his alma mater to a 159-74-25 (.664) record during his time, including seven winning seasons, three NCAA tournament appearances (2016, 2017, 2021), a national championship (2016) and one of the best seasons in school history prior to getting cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019-20.

“Today is a great day for UND and UND hockey as we announce the extension of Coach Berry’s contract,” said UND director of athletics Bill Chaves in a statement. “Brad has been a tremendous leader for our program and student-athletes. In addition, he is a great teammate to everyone in our department, university and State. He is nationally respected and is looked upon by his peers and others when the discussion of growing the game of college hockey is discussed. I look forward to our continued partnership.”

“My family and I would like to thank President Armacost, Bill Chaves, the University of North Dakota, Ralph Engelstad Arena and the Engelstad family for giving us the opportunity to keep ‘adding to the tradition’ over these seven seasons,” added Berry. “We are very grateful and blessed to continue being part of an elite hockey program that possesses an outstanding culture.”

The Bashaw, Alberta, native is a three-time NCHC Herb Brooks Coach of the Year recipient (2015, 2020, 2021) and won the Spencer Penrose AHCA National Coach of the Year in 2020. His .664 winning percentage at UND places him fourth all-time.

He has continued the success of sending players to the next level, as a school-record 24 former North Dakota players currently play in the NHL while countless more are enjoying success across other professional leagues. Berry has coached back-to-back Hobey Baker finalists, nine All-Americans, 22 all-conference selections and multiple scholar-athletes.

Perhaps his best work has come during this current season, as North Dakota has its sights set on an unprecedented third straight Penrose Cup despite welcoming 14 newcomers, the most in a single season since 1973, after eight players from last season’s team signed NHL contracts.