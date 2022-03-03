Brockport’s Romeo, Cortland’s Durante, Geneseo’s Morgan honored with top SUNYAC men’s hockey awards for 2021-22 season

The SUNYAC announced Thursday the 2022 men’s hockey top awards which are nominated and voted on by the conference coaches.

The honors include the Herb Hammond Player of the Year, defensive player of the year, goaltender of the year, and rookie of the year.

Brockport’s Ryan Romeo is a co-player of the year and defensive player of the year, while Cortland’s Luca Durante is co-player of the year and top goalie, and Geneseo’s Peter Morgan is the conference’s best rookie.

Romeo leads the league with 25 assists and is second with 37 points and added 13 blocks. He was honored as the SUNYAC player of the week twice this season. The Golden Eagles’ season came to an end with a loss against Geneseo in the SUNYAC semifinals to finish the season 14-11-2 overall.

Durante finished the season with a league-leading .941 save percentage and is third with a 2.09 GAA. He totaled the most saves in the league with 738 and had a season high of 45 saves at Brockport on Feb. 5. Cortland’s postseason came to an end after falling to Oswego in the SUNYAC men’s ice hockey semifinals on the road to finish the season 15-10-2 overall. Durante also earned SUNYAC goaltender of the week honors four times during the 2021-22 season.

Morgan will enter the SUNYAC final with 40 points, tallying 16 goals and 24 assists, including four game-winning goals. He also recorded his first hat trick at a non-conference game vs. Lebanon Valley on Jan. 14. Morgan was honored as the SUNYAC rookie of the week two times this season.

Morgan and the Knights will look to win their fourth-straight SUNYAC title Saturday as they host Oswego in the final at 7 p.m.