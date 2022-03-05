Merrimack men’s hockey coach Borek staying with Warriors, agrees to multi-year contract extension

Scott Borek has signed a multi-year contract extension to remain the head coach of the Merrimack men’s hockey team.

Borek first went behind the Warriors’ bench starting with the 2018-19 season.

“Scott’s relentless leadership has been a cornerstone of Merrimack Hockey’s return to the top of the ranks in Hockey East,” said Merrimack director of athletics Jeremy Gibson in a statement. “His leadership has extended beyond the ice as he has become a true citizen of our campus and an outstanding ambassador for Merrimack College in our community. I am thrilled for Scott, Jill and the entire Borek family.”

Entering Friday, the Warriors were 18-12-1 and tied for second place in Hockey East entering the final weekend of the 2021-22 season. This is the second time in the Division I era that Merrimack has reached 18 victories.

“First and foremost, I want to thank our players and staff for their efforts to push the program forward on the ice, in the classroom, and in the community,” said Borek. “Without these talented student-athletes and an incredibly dedicated staff we would not be in the position that we are today. We are all excited to keep moving forward and to keep growing the goals of the program. We are indebted to Jeremy Gibson for his trust and leadership and want to thank him as well as President Hopey and Executive Vice President Doggett, all of whom have been incredible leaders on this campus and with our program.

“Finally, on a personal note, I would like to thank my family for their continued support of our team’s dreams.”

Under Borek, the Warriors have had three NHL draft picks including two before the fifth round in 2020 for the first time in program history. For three consecutive years, a Warrior has been named to the Hockey East All-Rookie team during his time as head coach.