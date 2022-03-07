Minnesota State takes home 46 first-place votes, earns No. 1 ranking in latest DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll for seventh straight week

Minnesota State is once again on top of the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll, picking up 46 first-place votes in this week’s poll.

Minnesota again sits No. 2 with one first-place vote, while Denver stays No. 3, also with a first-place vote, Michigan is up one to No. 4, getting one first-place vote, and North Dakota is down one to sit fifth this week.

Quinnipiac retains the sixth spot, garnering the last first-place vote, Western Michigan is up one to No. 7. Notre Dame down one to No. 8, St. Cloud State up one to No. 9, and Minnesota Duluth is also up one to go to No. 10 in this week’s poll.

DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – March 7, 2022

No new teams enter the rankings from 11-20, but Massachusetts falls out of the top 10, going from No. 9 to No. 12.

In addition to the top 20 teams, nine other teams received votes this week.

