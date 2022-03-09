Northeastern’s Frankel, St. Lawrence’s Morgan, Quinnipiac’s Schroeder named finalists for 2022 Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year award

The Women’s Hockey Commissioners Association announced Wednesday the three finalists for the Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year award in Northeastern’s Aerin Frankel, St. Lawrence’s Lucy Morgan, and Quinnipiac’s Corinne Schroeder.

Frankel and Schroeder are fifth-year students while Morgan is a junior.

Schroeder and Frankel are still playing as Quinnipiac takes on Syracuse on Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio, and Northeastern will meet the winner of the Clarkson-Wisconsin game in an NCAA tournament quarterfinal at home on Saturday.

Voting was carried out by a panel of coaches, administrators and members of the media from across the country

The winner will be announced on Thursday, March 17, on the eve of this year’s Frozen Four that will be hosted by Penn State.

The Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award was established in 2021 and the inaugural winner was Frankel, the lone goaltender among this year’s Patty Kazmaier Award finalists. Frankel also won last year’s Kazmaier Award.