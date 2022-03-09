McLaughlin’s OT goal lifts Boston College past New Hampshire; Providence, Merrimack also win Hockey East first-round games

Marc McLaughlin didn’t get all of his shot after a nice set of moves and a pass from Boston College teammate Marshall Warren.

It was still enough to send the Eagles into the Hockey East quarterfinals with a 4-3 overtime victory against New Hampshire on Wednesday in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

McLaughlin’s second goal of the game came 10:56 into the extra session after the Wildcats’ Tyler Ward completed a hat trick by scoring twice on the power play in the third period to early a 3-1 Eagles lead and force overtime.

Jack McBain had two assists for the Eagles, who got 44 saves from Eric Dop.

Providence 2, Vermont 1

Brett Berard’s goal early in the third period provided a cushion for the Friars, who advanced despite a late push by the visiting Catamounts.

Joel Maatta scored a 6-on-4 goal with 1:58 remaining for Vermont, which didn’t get another shot on goal after. Davis Bunz and Michael Callahan blocked shots in the final 1:40 for Providence.

Gabe Carriere made 38 saves for Vermont. Cody Monds put the Friars ahead in the second period and Jaxson Stauber stopped 17 shots.

Merrimack 6, Maine 2

Max Newton scored a pair of third-period goals as the Warriors added on after opening up a 3-0 lead and taking a two-goal lead into the second intermission.

Filip Forsmark scored and added two assists for Merrimack.

Lynden Breen and Matthew Fawcett scored for the Black Bears.