Minnesota State, Michigan Tech have four players each among 13 players honored on 2022 all-CCHA first, second teams

The CCHA has announced its two all-CCHA teams for the 2021-22 season.

2021-22 All-CCHA First Team

F – Nathan Smith, Minnesota State – 41 points

F – Brian Halonen, Michigan Tech – (35)

F – Julian Napravnik, Minnesota State (26)

D – Jake Livingstone, Minnesota State (22)

D – Elias Rosén, Bemidji State (18)

G – Dryden McKay, Minnesota State (14)

2021-22 All-CCHA Second Team

F – Owen Sillinger, Bemidji State – 24 points

F – Louis Boudon, Lake Superior State – (11)

F – Trenton Bliss, Michigan Tech – (10)

F – AJ Vanderbeck, Northern Michigan (10)

D – Colin Swoyer, Michigan Tech – (14)

D – Jacob Bengtsson, Lake Superior State – (11)

G – Blake Pietila, Michigan Tech – (8)

Voting for the 2021-22 all-CCHA teams and players and coach of the year awards were conducted by the eight head coaches at each CCHA school. Coaches voted for six forwards, four defenseman and two goaltenders, followed by three rookie forwards and two rookie defensemen, all in descending order, and one rookie goaltender.

Lastly, the eight CCHA head coaches voted for one player or coach from each of the respective individual categories. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players or themselves.

The CCHA will announce its individual award winners on Wednesday and Thursday.