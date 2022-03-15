Quinnipiac netminder Perets takes home ECAC Hockey goalie of the year honors for 2021-22 season

ECAC Hockey announced Tuesday that the 2022 Ken Dryden Goaltender of the Year is Quinnipiac sophomore Yaniv Perets.

Perets is the second consecutive Bobcat goalie to earn this honor, following teammate Keith Petruzzelli in 2021.

One of the best goaltenders in not only the league, but the nation, Perets led all of NCAA hockey in save percentage (.955), GAA (0.82), and shutouts (11). He also eclipsed ECAC Hockey league-only records in all of these categories, putting together one of the best goaltending seasons in the history of the league. Perets was a huge part of a Bobcat team that finished the season 17-4-1 in league play, earning the Cleary Cup and top seed in the post-season tournament.

He is the fourth Quinnipiac goaltender in program history to earn the goalie of the year honor.

Perets was also honored as a first-team all-league selection and is a finalist for the 2022 player of the year award, which will be announced Wednesday.