Minnesota’s Meyers chosen Big Ten player of year, Gophers’ Faber top defensive player, Ohio State’s Dobeš best goalie, Minnesota’s Motzko gains coaching honors

The Big Ten announced Tuesday the hockey all-Big Ten teams and individual award winners as selected by the conference’s coaches and a media panel.
Minnesota’s Ben Meyers was named the Big Ten player of the year, while teammate Brock Faber was tabbed the defensive player of the year, which is awarded to a defenseman or forward.
Ohio State’s Jakub Dobeš was named the goaltender of the year while also sharing freshman of the year laurels with Michigan’s Luke Hughes.
The Wolverines’ Matty Beniers earned scoring champion honors with 27 points in 20 conference games, while Minnesota’s Bob Motzko was selected as the coach of the year.
The Big Ten also recognized seven sportsmanship award honorees. The students chosen are individuals who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior. These students must also be in good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the sports-competition setting.
FIRST TEAM
MATTY BENIERS, F, MICHIGAN
BEN MEYERS, F, MINNESOTA
Georgii Merkulov, F, Ohio State
Owen Power, D, Michigan
Brock Faber, D, Minnesota
Jakub Dobeš, G, Ohio State
SECOND TEAM
Brendan Brisson, F, Michigan
Matthew Knies, F, Minnesota
Max Ellis, F, Notre Dame
Luke Hughes, D, Michigan
Jackson Lacombe, D, Minnesota
Erik Portillo, G, Michigan
HONORABLE MENTION
Thomas Bordeleau, F, Michigan
Kent Johnson, F, Michigan
Blake McLaughlin, F, Minnesota
Sammy Walker, F, Minnesota
Landon Slaggert, F, Notre Dame
Kevin Wall, F, Penn State
Nick Blankenburg, D, Michigan
Spencer Stastney, D, Notre Dame
Mason Lohrei, D, Ohio State
Drew DeRidder, G, Michigan State
Justen Close, G, Minnesota
Matthew Galajda, G, Notre Dame
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Mackie Samoskevich, F, Michigan
MATTHEW KNIES, F, MINNESOTA
GEORGII MERKULOV, F, OHIO STATE
Luke Hughes, D, Michigan
Mason Lohrei, D, Ohio State
JAKUB DOBEŠ, G, OHIO STATE
UNANIMOUS SELECTIONS IN ALL CAPS
BIG TEN SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD HONOREES
Nick Blankenburg, Michigan
Adam Goodsir, Michigan State
Sammy Walker, Minnesota
Graham Slaggert, Notre Dame
Grant Gabriele, Ohio State
Adam Pilewicz, Penn State
Sam Stange, Wisconsin.