Minnesota’s Meyers chosen Big Ten player of year, Gophers’ Faber top defensive player, Ohio State’s Dobeš best goalie, Minnesota’s Motzko gains coaching honors

The Big Ten announced Tuesday the hockey all-Big Ten teams and individual award winners as selected by the conference’s coaches and a media panel.

Minnesota’s Ben Meyers was named the Big Ten player of the year, while teammate Brock Faber was tabbed the defensive player of the year, which is awarded to a defenseman or forward.

Ohio State’s Jakub Dobeš was named the goaltender of the year while also sharing freshman of the year laurels with Michigan’s Luke Hughes.

The Wolverines’ Matty Beniers earned scoring champion honors with 27 points in 20 conference games, while Minnesota’s Bob Motzko was selected as the coach of the year.

The Big Ten also recognized seven sportsmanship award honorees. The students chosen are individuals who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior. These students must also be in good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the sports-competition setting.

FIRST TEAM

MATTY BENIERS, F, MICHIGAN

BEN MEYERS, F, MINNESOTA

Georgii Merkulov, F, Ohio State

Owen Power, D, Michigan

Brock Faber, D, Minnesota

Jakub Dobeš, G, Ohio State

SECOND TEAM

Brendan Brisson, F, Michigan

Matthew Knies, F, Minnesota

Max Ellis, F, Notre Dame

Luke Hughes, D, Michigan

Jackson Lacombe, D, Minnesota

Erik Portillo, G, Michigan

HONORABLE MENTION

Thomas Bordeleau, F, Michigan

Kent Johnson, F, Michigan

Blake McLaughlin, F, Minnesota

Sammy Walker, F, Minnesota

Landon Slaggert, F, Notre Dame

Kevin Wall, F, Penn State

Nick Blankenburg, D, Michigan

Spencer Stastney, D, Notre Dame

Mason Lohrei, D, Ohio State

Drew DeRidder, G, Michigan State

Justen Close, G, Minnesota

Matthew Galajda, G, Notre Dame

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Mackie Samoskevich, F, Michigan

MATTHEW KNIES, F, MINNESOTA

GEORGII MERKULOV, F, OHIO STATE

Luke Hughes, D, Michigan

Mason Lohrei, D, Ohio State

JAKUB DOBEŠ, G, OHIO STATE

UNANIMOUS SELECTIONS IN ALL CAPS

BIG TEN SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD HONOREES

Nick Blankenburg, Michigan

Adam Goodsir, Michigan State

Sammy Walker, Minnesota

Graham Slaggert, Notre Dame

Grant Gabriele, Ohio State

Adam Pilewicz, Penn State

Sam Stange, Wisconsin.