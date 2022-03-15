UMass’ Trivigno tabbed Hockey East player of year, Northeastern’s Levi top rookie, Huskies’ Keefe voted best coach for ’21-22 campaign

Hockey East announced Tuesday that Massachusetts senior forward Bobby Trivigno has been awarded the honor of 2021-22 Hockey East player of the year.

Alongside Trivigno, Northeastern sophomore goaltender Devon Levi, who missed all of the 2020-21 season, was named rookie of the year, while the Huskies’ Jerry Keefe was voted coach of the year by his peers.

Trivigno is just the second Minuteman to win the Hockey East player of the year award (Cale Makar, 2018-19) after captaining UMass to a 14-8-2 record and a second-place finish in the Hockey East standings. He was the lone unanimous selection to the all-Hockey East first team and his 45 overall points are fifth in the NCAA. Trivigno finished the season with 32 points in conference play, six more than the next closest competitor, to earn the title of 2021-22 Hockey East scoring champion.

Trivigno’s 1.33 points per game also led all skaters in Hockey East. His 14 goals and 18 assists were marks that were both good for second in the conference, and he paced all players with 85 shots on goal on the season. He was recognized as the Hockey East player of the week on Feb. 7 and Hockey East player of the month for February. He posted at least one point in 27 of his 34 games and had 13 multi-point games.

Levi, who was also a finalist for player of the year, becomes the first non-forward to win rookie of the year since 2012-13 (Jon Gilles). He posted a 12-6-1 record in 19 games for the Hockey East regular-season champion Huskies, the first time the program captured the top seed in the Hockey East tournament.

Levi led all of Hockey East with a .951 save percentage and a 1.64 GAA in his first collegiate season, posting the second-best save percentage in the history of the 38-year-old conference. He also tied for the league-lead with five shutouts, and his 588 saves were good for third in the league. Levi was the sole goaltender named to the all-rookie team, and one of two unanimous selections, as well as the all-Hockey East first team and the recipient of the goaltender of the year award. Levi also took home the three-stars award.

Levi earned multiple in-season awards, named rookie of the week five times, goaltender of the week three times, rookie of the month in October and November, and national rookie of the month in November. Levi also represented Canada at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

Keefe is the first first-year head coach to win the Bob Kullen Award since Dick Umile did so in his first year as a bench boss in 1990-91 with New Hampshire, taking over for the late Bob Kullen. Keefe guided Northeastern to its first-ever Hockey East regular-season championship in his first year at the Huskies’ helm, posting a 15-8-1 record for 47 points in the Hockey East standings.

Northeastern allowed the fewest goals of any team in Hockey East, with just 46 goals allowed on the season, while the offense’s 107 overall goals scored was second-most of any league program. Northeastern also killed penalties at the highest clip of any team this season, with a league-leading 89.3 percent success rate, which was third-best in the NCAA.