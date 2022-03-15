Boston University blueliner Vlasic leaves Terriers after three seasons, signs NHL contract with Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks announced Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms with Boston University junior defenseman Alex Vlasic on a three-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2023-24 season.

Vlasic will forgo his senior season with the Terriers.

A native of Wilmette, Ill., Vlasic is scheduled to arrive in Chicago tomorrow and will join the Blackhawks Thursday.

He was originally selected by the Blackhawks in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

“It’s rare to find a player of Alex’s skill level and size and we look forward to him continuing his development path with our club,” said Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson in a statement. “His steady development at Boston University was noticeable and encouraging as we chart his future with our team. I know Alex shares our excitement in bringing him back home to Chicago to begin his professional hockey career.”

Vlasic recently completed his junior year at BU, where he played in 32 games while scoring eight points (goal, seven assists) and leading the team with 51 blocked shots. He served as assistant captain this season and was recently named a Hockey East all-star. Vlasic closes out his three-year college career with 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) in 82 games with the Terriers.