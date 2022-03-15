Ducks sign Helleson to NHL contract as defender gives up senior season at Boston College

The Anaheim Ducks have signed Boston College junior defenseman Drew Helleson to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Helleson will give up his senior season with the Eagles.

Acquired with a second-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft from Colorado for Josh Manson on March 14, Helleson recorded four goals and 25 points in 32 games as a junior in 2021-22 with Boston College. He led Eagles defensemen in points and ranked second among team leaders in assists.

Helleson collected nine goals and 37 assists for 46 points with a plus-26 rating in 82 career NCAA games with BC from 2019 to 2022, leading team blueliners in scoring each of the last two seasons. He was named to the NCAA All-American second team, a Hockey East first team all-star and the best defensive defenseman in 2020-21 after scoring four goals and 15 points with a plus-23 rating in 22 games. He ranked third among all NCAA skaters in plus-minus.

Originally, Helleson was selected by Colorado in the second round (47th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.