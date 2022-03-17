D-III NCAA Quarterfinal Game Picks – March 17, 2022

Last week saw some great hockey including an overtime game at St. Norbert and a double-overtime thriller at the University of New England. All of the home teams won setting up a quarterfinal round with the top eight seeds remaining in the tournament. In the battle between the two USCHO writers, the east has a slim lead over the west with both writers falling short on the pick for an upset by St. Olaf and TC getting the Babson game right. So, after the first round it is Tim at 3-1 and Brian at 2-2. Another four games this weekend with the Frozen Four at stake. Here are this week’s analysis and picks:

Saturday, March 19, 2022

NCAA Quarterfinals

University of New England (8) v. Utica (2)

TC – Utica will have a home crowd on fire while UNE is going to have to figure out how to stop the Pioneers early and take the crowd out of the game. Big piece back playing for the Nor’easters in Chris Jones on the blueline, but the home team has four potent lines that will get to Billy Girard and add an empty-netter for the final margin. – Utica, 4-1

BL – University of New England (22-3-1) vs. Utica (25-2-1)

Ranked No. 2 in the country in the DCU/USCHO NCAA Division III men’s poll, Utica has its sights set on punching a ticket to the national semifinals. The Comets had an extra week to get ready for this game after a bye in the first round and are playing as well as anyone right now.

Utica has won its last five and its unbeaten streak stands at 19 games.

Yet, the eighth-ranked Nor’Easters are no pushover. They have won their last 12 games and have been impressive on the road, fashioning a 9-1-1 record. And their battle-tested, winning their last two games in overtime, including a victory over Plymouth State in last week’s NCAA tourney opener. This is a tough one to pick and really could go either way. Utica, 4-3

St. Norbert (6) v. Augsburg (4)

TC – Way back in November of last year, the Auggies swept a weekend series with the Green Knights. Both teams are very different now, but St. Norbert has not been as good on the road where they have suffered five of their six losses this season. Peter Bates and company will challenge the home team, but Augsburg wants to prove they belong in the dance after losing the MIAC championship game. Late goal for the home team sends them to Lake Placid – Augsburg, 3-2

BL – St. Norbert (24-6-0) v. Augsburg (24-4-0)

After losing in the MIAC final, the Auggies are eager to get back to play hockey again. Augsburg almost faced St. Olaf again this weekend before St. Norbert rallied to take down the Oles in overtime.

Both teams have high-powered offenses. The Auggies, ranked fourth in the DCU/USCHO NCAA Division III men’s poll, have scored more than 100 goals and are led by MIAC Player of the Year Austin Martinsen. He has tallied 36 points, scoring 15 goals and dishing out 21 assists.

The Green Knights feature NCHA Player of the Year Peter Bates, who is one of the top scoring threats in the country and is the top player in the league for the second time in his career. He has come through with 28 goals and 30 assists.

These two teams played back in November. Augsburg won both times. A lot has changed since then, but I give the Auggies the edge in this one, especially at home. Then again, as we learned last week, never count out St. Norbert. Augsburg, 4-3

Babson (5) v. Geneseo (3)

TC – These two teams are mirror images of each other with speed and talented forwards, solid defense and great goaltending. That said we could be playing until Monday – not really but this one will be tight and low scoring. Ryan Black is among the best forwards in the nation, but Dan Bosio and Peter Morgan have been clutch, down the stretch for the Knights. Only going with the home team here because the crowd is going to keep the adrenaline flowing and Geneseo finds a way to win in overtime – Geneseo, 2-1

BL – Babson (20-5-2) vs. Geneseo (22-3-1)

Coming off a fourth consecutive SUNYAC championship and a first-round bye, the third-ranked Knights will play at home Saturday with a chance to move on to the national semifinals.

Dan Bosio was the conference tournament MVP and has scored 22 goals on the year to go along with seven assists. The Knights have scored 124 goals on the year in all.

Babson is fifth in the nation in the DCU/USCHO NCAA Division III men’s poll and has won its last seven games. The Beavers are averaging four goals per game and have been impressive away from home, fashioning a 10-3 record on the road. A shutout win over Trinity in the opening round could serve as a confidence boost going into this one. SUNY Geneseo, 3-2

Hobart (7) v. Adrian (1)

TC – Size and speed and a physical game is on tap when Adrian hosts the Statesmen. Last week Hobart scored early to keep Elmira playing catch-up all 60 minutes and Adrian will be ready to match the intensity and pace of the game from the visitors from the first puck drop. Adrian hasn’t lost a game since the opening night of the season and special teams are the difference as the home team barely takes their No. 1 ranking to Lake Placid for the Frozen Four. – Adrian, 3-2

BL – Hobart (20-5-2) vs. Adrian (28-1-0)

It’s time for the No. 1 team in the nation to play hockey. The Bulldogs begin their quest for a title with a showdown against Hobart. Interestingly enough, these two teams were supposed to square off in the opening round in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down.

Adrian has won 28 consecutive game and is 14-0 at home. It has an offense and defense capable of getting the job done on any given night, and the bye week was a chance for the Bulldogs to rest up and gear up for a playoff run.

Hobart is coming off a big win over Elmira in the opening round and hopes to carry that momentum with it on the road. The Statesmen are 5-3-1 against nationally ranked opponents and this will be their biggest test of the year to date.

In the end, it’s hard to bet against the Bulldogs. Adrian, 5-2

So, both Brian and I are riding with the home teams in all four contests looking for a repeat of the first round results and more home-ice dominance. These picks are going to leave bragging rights on the line in the Frozen Four. The four top seeds have been patiently waiting to play in the tournament. They are rested and ready to go – “Drop the Puck!”