Hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger are joined by Alex Heinert of Midco Sports and voice of the NCHC on CBS Sports Network to preview the NCHC Frozen Faceoff.

We preview all six conference tournaments and look closely at the five games in this week’s USCHO Bettor’s Edge column:

• Bemidji State at No. 1 Minnesota State (CCHA final)

• No. 4 Michigan at No. 2 Minnesota (Big Ten final)

• No. 13 UMass Lowell vs. No. 11 Massachusetts (Hockey East semifinal)

• No. 8 Minnesota Duluth vs. No. 3 Denver (NCHC semifinal)

• No. 7 Western Michigan vs. No. 5 North Dakota (NCHC semifinal)

About the hosts

Jim Connelly (@JimmyConnelly) is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He is a color analyst for UMass Lowell hockey’s radio network and an analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger (@EdTrefzger) has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.