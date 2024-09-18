UConn’s Toscano Family Ice Forum chosen to host Hockey East women’s championship game on March 8, 2025

Hockey East announced Wednesday that UConn will host the 2025 Hockey East women’s championship game on March 8 at noon.

The title game will once again be broadcast live nationally on ESPNU.

“In 2024, UConn hosted the most-attended Hockey East women’s championship game in league history and provided a first-class experience for the teams, fans, and our partners,” said Hockey East commissioner Steve Metcalf in a statement. “By awarding the 2025 championship game to the Toscano Family Ice Forum before the 2024-25 season begins, we look forward to surpassing those achievements and delivering another premier championship experience for all involved.”

All 10 women’s teams will play in a single-elimination postseason tournament for the Bertagna Trophy. Seeds seven and eight will host seeds 10 and nine, respectively, in the opening round on Feb. 26. The top six seeds will receive a bye into the quarterfinals, scheduled for Feb. 28 and March 1. Following a reseeding, the top two seeds will host the winners of the opening round, while the third seed will host the sixth seed and the fourth seed will host the fifth seed.

The semifinals will be held on March 5 at the sites of the higher seeds, with the championship game then taking place on March 8 at UConn.

The tournament winner will earn the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

More details, including ticket information, will be provided in the coming weeks.