NCHC officiating supervisor Nelson named 2023-24 recipient of Mark Rudolph Officiating Achievement Award

For his work with the NCHC officiating program and in his hometown community, NCHC officiating supervisor Thor Nelson has been named the recipient of the 2023-24 Mark Rudolph Officiating Achievement Award.

Nelson was presented with his award at NCHC officiating camp on Sept. 14 in Saint Paul, Minn. NCHC director of officiating Mike Schmitt, a previous Rudolph Award winner himself, bestowed Nelson with his honor, with Nelson’s family, NCHC commissioner Heather Weems and the entire NCHC officiating staff on hand for the recognition.

Nelson joined the NCHC officiating staff as a supervisor for the 2022-23 season, after serving as a linesman in the NHL for nearly 20 years. He quickly acclimated himself in his new role, providing insights to the NCHC officiating staff and offering different ways to provide feedback.

Along with his work as an NCHC supervisor of officials, Nelson has immersed himself in his hometown of Minot, N.D., volunteering for a variety of youth and adaptive sports. He is the state of North Dakota referee-in-chief for USA Hockey, a board of directors member for Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports and involved with the national board of USA Softball.

“The NCHC is lucky to have Thor. He has been a valuable resource for our staff since he started in 2022,” Schmitt said in a statement. “Thor is one of the biggest advocates for youth and the city of Minot, and I’m honored to present him with our Mark Rudolph Award.”

Through his involvement with USA Sled Hockey, Nelson helped bring the men’s and women’s sled hockey teams from the USA and Canada to Minot, N.D., for training camp and games. As referee-in-chief, he also works tirelessly developing youth hockey officials in North Dakota.

Outside of hockey, Nelson is the president for the Minot Girls Fastpitch program and the Minot Storm Fastpitch travel team in North Dakota. With Nelson in charge, participation numbers have grown close to 400 girls in the fastpitch program. He was also instrumental in fundraising for a new building and turf fields for Minot Girls Fastpitch.

While serving as an NHL linesman, Nelson was assigned to work the Stanley Cup playoffs seven seasons and was selected to officiate the 2004 NHL all-star game in Saint Paul. In addition, Nelson officiated both the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy. He was forced into an early NHL retirement due to injury.

“Thor has been a great addition to the NCHC officiating staff over the last few years. As a longtime NHL linesman, he has been beneficial to our on-ice officials and has increased officiating expertise and credibility within the conference,” Weems said. “Beyond college hockey, Thor is one of the most selfless people I know. The time and resources he gives to youth and adaptive sports in Minot, as well as his state and national engagement with hockey officiating, are extensive. He is the consummate team player and community advocate.”

Nelson is married to his wife Jessica and resides in Minot, N.D. The couple has four children – sons Thor and Odin and daughters Hannah and Rhone.

The NCHC’s Mark Rudolph Officiating Achievement Award is named in honor of Mark Rudolph, a longtime official and distinguished administrator who resides in Colorado Springs and established USA Hockey’s national officiating program, among many other accomplishments. The award was officially established prior to the 2014-15 season.

Criteria for the Mark Rudolph Award recipient shall be an individual who, through dedicated effort and service, both on and off the ice, has achieved a distinguished accomplishment during the previous NCHC season, and who by his actions has significantly enhanced the NCHC and its officiating program. The award is not necessarily presented annually.

Past NCHC Mark Rudolph Officiating Achievement Award Winners

2013-14 – John Philo

2014-15 – Paul Carnathan

2015-16 – Joe Sullivan

2016-17 – Timm Walsh

2017-18 – Ron Foyt

2018-19 – Justin Hills

2019-20 – Geno Binda

2020-21 – Mike Schmitt

2021-22 – Josh Fenton

2023-24 – Thor Nelson