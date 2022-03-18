Fanti stops all 30 shots in NCHC semifinal to lead Minnesota Duluth over Denver

Minnesota Duluth’s postseason magic continued with 2-0 win over Denver in a hard-fought NCHC semifinal matchup Friday night.

The Bulldogs used there patented smothering defense to contain Denver’s potent offense. They missed out on numerous chances throughout game to extend lead to two goals until notching the second tally on an empty-net goal with 20 seconds remaining.

“I got my eyes on a couple early and that was really nice,” said UMD goalie Ryan Fanti, who pitched a 30-save shutout. “I made some saves. But I was very happy with the way we defended and the way we played. I thought it was more of a team shoutout than anything.”

“I thought defensively, we had one of our better games and again Ryan (Fanti) was good,” Duluth coach Scott Sandelin said. “I am happy for our guys to advance and play tomorrow night.”

Both teams were already in the NCAA tournament prior to the faceoff. The win by the Bulldogs likely insures Duluth as a two seed. Denver still has a strong chance of a No. 1 seed with 63 percent of the remaining scenarios with the result.

“It was a tight checking game like we expected,” added Pioneers coach David Carle. “For us to come here and play in a one-and-done situation is a good learning experience. Give them credit. They did a great job. I did not think we played our best game, but it was an opportunity to learn and get better and get ready for Loveland next week.”

The first period started sluggish with numerous play stoppages including two icings and an offsides in the first minute by Denver. Play opened up midway through the stanza with both teams missing grade “A” scoring chances.

Blake Biondi opened the scoring at 14:47 of the first transition goal. Jess Jacques led a three-on-two rush up the left side. Biondi skated up the middle lane and tap a perfect feed past Magnus Chrona.

“It looked like Jessie made a good play with it in the D-zone and we both just beat our guys to the net,” Biondi said. “He made a great pass and I just tapped it in.”

“They were just clogging up the neutral zone,” DU forward Ryan Barrow said. “You got to give them credit.”

The Bulldogs almost notched a two-goal lead as time expired on another transition play including failed wrap around point blank pad save and a backhand attempt form the top of the crease by Dominic James as time expired which Chrona also saved as the official called time.

During the second period both teams featured more extended time in the offensive zone, but the quality scoring chances were more limited.

Duluth had a second goal erased by official review in the second. The puck was loose in the crease, when a sprawling Noah Cates used his glove to push the puck under Chrona for a tap in by Koby Bender.

Denver will next play in Loveland, Colo., at the NCAA regional as the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in that bracket. Duluth will try to extend its postseason dominance playing the winner of the North Dakota-Western Michigan NCHC semifinal.