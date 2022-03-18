Middlebury, Gustavus Adolphus earn spots in NCAA Division III women’s championship game

Middlebury’s pursuit of a perfect season will go down to the final day.

The Panthers improved to 26-0 with a 3-2 victory against Elmira on Friday in an NCAA Division III women’s semifinal in Middlebury, Vt.

Kyle Quinlan’s second-period goal put Middlebury ahead for good. Madie Leidt made it 3-1 in the third period before Elmira’s Holley Riva scored to cut the lead to one.

Sophia Merageas made 16 saves for the Panthers. Leonie Kuehberger stopped 29 shots for the Soaring Eagles (25-3-1), who had a winning streak end at 15 games.

Gustavus Adolphus 5, Plattsburgh 1

The Golden Gusties advanced to their first NCAA championship game thanks to a goal and two assists each from Kristina Press and Hailey Holland.

Plattsburgh went ahead 1-0 on a goal by Emma Killeen 81 seconds into the game but Molly McHugh and Holland answered later in the opening period for Gustavus (25-3-2).

“A lot of alumni have paved the way for the girls,” Gusties coach Mike Carroll said. “Our coaches did a good job and the girls hung with it and I couldn’t be happier for our school. We’re really looking forward to tomorrow.”