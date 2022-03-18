Union’s Kosack chosen 2022 ECAC Hockey student-athlete of the year

ECAC Hockey has announced that the 2022 student-athlete of the year is Union senior Josh Kosack.

He is the fourth Dutchmen player to receive this honor, and the first since the 2011 season.

Kosack is an Economics major that has been honored as an ECAC Hockey all-academic honoree in each of his first four seasons.

He is in the midst of the best season of his career, leading the Dutchmen to an ECAC Hockey quarterfinal series as team captain. His impact on the Schenectady, N.Y. community has been significant, as this year alone he’s raised more than $45,000 for the COCOA house to help the city’s youth. His “Kozi’s Kids” initiative has helped bring dozens of kids to Union hockey games, while his other charitable efforts have continued to assist the areas youth.

Kosack is also a finalist for the 2022 Hockey Humanitarian Award, which will be announced on Friday, April 8 as part of the Frozen Four weekend.