Final Bracketology: Our pick for the 2022 NCAA Division I men’s hockey tournament

Well, after the wildest and craziest ending where Northeastern thought it was in the NCAA tournament, then not sure, then in again, we’ve finally gotten to the point where we can assemble our final bracketology.

You’ll see that in the end, things worked out really simple. Only one small tweak was needed once we put together the full bracket with bracket integrity.

Will there be a bit of griping? Yes. Once Harvard won the ECAC Hockey title in overtime and earned its autobid, four eastern teams — in fact four teams from Massachusetts — are in the fourth seed band. Thus there isn’t a ton you can do to keep eastern teams close to home.

And, if you’ve been reading for the last month, all four No. 1 seeds are from the west, so two (really three) of them will have a lot of travel ahead.

All that said, let’s get one to our final bracket:

Albany

Michigan

Quinnipiac

Notre Dame

American International

Worcester

Minnesota State

North Dakota

Massachusetts

Harvard

Allentown

Western Michigan

Minnesota

St. Cloud State

Northeastern

Loveland

Denver

Minnesota Duluth

Michigan Tech

UMass Lowell

How did we get here? Let’s see:

As usual, let’s start out by putting everyone into bracket integrity. That means:

1 Michigan

8 Quinnipiac

9 Notre Dame

16 AIC

2 Minnesota State

7 North Dakota

10 St Cloud State

15 Harvard

3 Western Michigan

6 Minnesota

11 Massachusetts

14 Northeastern

4 Denver

5 Minnesota Duluth

12 Michigan Tech

13 UMass Lowell

Now let’s will check for intra-conference matchups. We have North Dakota vs. St. Cloud State. We swap St. Cloud State and Massachusetts.

1 Michigan

8 Quinnipiac

9 Notre Dame

16 AIC

2 Minnesota State

7 North Dakota

11 Massachusetts

15 Harvard

3 Western Michigan

6 Minnesota

10 St. Cloud State

14 Northeastern

4 Denver

5 Minnesota Duluth

12 Michigan Tech

13 UMass Lowell

Now I will start placing the brackets into regionals.

Loveland — Denver bracket because Denver is the host.

Albany — Michigan bracket because of Quinnipiac and AIC

Worcester — Minnesota State bracket because of Massachusetts and Harvard

Allentown — Western Michigan bracket

The Allentown attendance could be real tough here. But switching teams from another regional won’t help.

So that’s our bracket. Integrity and maximizing attendance as best as we can.