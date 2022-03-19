Middlebury completes perfect season with OT win against Gustavus Adolphus for NCAA Division III women’s title

Middlebury was less than a second away from completing a perfect season in regulation of the NCAA Division III women’s championship game on Saturday.

Gustavus Adolphus’ late tying goal was only a delay in the celebration.

Ellie Barney scored 13:17 into overtime to give Middlebury its fourth NCAA championship with a 3-2 victory in Middlebury, Vermont. The Panthers (27-0) became the first Division III women’s team to finish a season undefeated and untied.

Molly McHugh sent the game to overtime by scoring with less than a second remaining in the third period.

The Panthers won three straight championships from 2004 to 2006 but hadn’t won a title since.

Middlebury’s Sophie Merageas made 29 saves and was named the tournament’s most outstanding player.

Clara Billings joined McHugh in scoring power-play goals for the Golden Gusties (25-4-2).

Madie Leidt put Middlebury ahead with 2:47 remaining in the third period but Gustavus had an answer.

Plattsburgh 3, Elmira 2

Annie Katonka scored with just over five minutes remaining to break a tie as the Cardinals (26-3-1) took third place with a victory against the Soaring Eagles (25-4-1).