Atlantic Hockey suspends Air Force’s Rowe one game for hitting from behind penalty against AIC in conference title game

Atlantic Hockey has announced a one-game suspension for Air Force defenseman Luke Rowe, effective for the Falcons’ next NCAA Division I game.

The suspension is a result of Rowe’s major penalty for hitting from behind and game misconduct, which occurred at the 10:27 mark of the third period in the Atlantic Hockey championship game against AIC in Utica, N.Y.

Upon review, the infraction was deemed to warrant a suspension.

Air Force’s next scheduled Division I game will be its 2022-23 regular-season opener. Rowe would be eligible to return for the Falcons’ first contest following that game.