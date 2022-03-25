Grainger gets the OT goal as Western Michigan gets past Northeastern in NCAA tournament first round

WORCESTER, Mass. — Luke Grainger scored 1:33 into overtime to lift top-seeded Western Michigan to a 2-1 win over Northeastern in Friday’s opening game of the NCAA Worcester Regional.

After taking the puck away from Northeastern goalie Devon Levi behind the net, Grainger snuck the puck past the goal line and the goal was confirmed upon video review.

Cole Gallant sniped the opening goal over Levi 14:01 into the opening period, and that’s where the score stayed until the waning minutes of the third.

Western Michigan goalie Brandon Bussi stood toe-to-toe with Levi for nearly all of regulation, stopping the first 25 shots he faced. Aidan McDonough tied the score at 16:40 of the third, cutting to the net and slamming home a loose puck.

Hockey East regular-season champ Northeastern’s season came to an end with a 25-13-1 record.

