Harvard captain Abruzzese signs with NHL’s Maple Leafs, forgoes senior season with Crimson

Harvard junior captain Nick Abruzzese has signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Abruzzese, a fourth-round selection (124th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft by Toronto, will forgo his senior season at Harvard.

“We would like to congratulate Nick on his signing with the Toronto Maple Leafs,” said Harvard coach Ted Donato in a statement. “After playing for Team USA in the Olympic Games and being an important part of our Ivy League and ECAC Hockey championship season, it has been a heck of a ride for Nick.”

Abruzzese followed up his first year with Harvard in 2019-20 with another standout season this year, earning first team all-ECAC Hockey and Ivy League player of the year honors after putting up 33 points (nine goals, 24 assists) in 28 games to lead the team in per game scoring (1.18 points per contest).

A native of Slate Hill, N.Y., Abruzzese (along with sophomore Sean Farrell) represented the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, where he recorded four points (goal, three assists) in four games.

Two years ago, Abruzzese had a standout first-year season in 2019-20, leading all NCAA rookies in scoring with 44 points (14 goals, 30 assists) in 31 games. He was named ECAC Hockey rookie of the year earned first team all-ECAC Hockey and all-rookie team honors.

“We would also like to thank Nick for all his contributions both on and off the ice,” Donato said. “As one of our co-captains this year, Nick showed great character and leadership. We are thrilled for him and wish him the best of luck as he fulfills his dream and starts his professional hockey career.”