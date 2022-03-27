Minnesota gets to the Frozen Four with a shutout of Western Michigan in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Matthew Knies, Aaron Huglen and Blake McLaughlin scored goals and Justen Close pitched a 24-save shutout to lift Minnesota past top-seeded Western Michigan 3-0 in Sunday’s Worcester Regional Final.

The Golden Gophers advanced to their first Frozen Four since 2014 after improving to 26-12 on the season.

Knies put the Gophers in front at 10:10 of the first period, taking Brock Faber’s backhand feed from behind the goal line and picking the top corner. He was named Most Outstanding Player of the Worcester Regional after recording two goals and an assist.

It turned out to be the only goal Minnesota needed. Western’s Ronnie Attard looked to have tied the game with 8:44 left in the second, but his shot from the slot was called back for an offside call.

In the third, Huglen doubled the Gophers lead by burying a one-time feed from linemate Ben Meyers at the 33-second mark and McLaughlin chipped in an empty-net goal with 1:57 to play.

The Gophers are going to their 22nd Frozen Four, tied for third all-time with Boston University and North Dakota. They’ll face Minnesota State in Boston on April 7.

