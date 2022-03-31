St. Norbert’s Peter Bates named USCHO D-III Player of the Year

Peter Bates came to St. Norbert to play hockey and hoped to have a good career.

Everything went better than he ever could have imagined as Bates leaves the Green Knights as one of the best players in program history.

He’s also the USCHO Player of the year, an award that comes on the heels of being named the Sid Watson Award winner, which is given to the best player in D-III hockey and voted on by head coaches.

“That was something I wasn’t expecting,” Bates said. “I’m happy to have it. I’m proud of myself.”

Bates, a two-time NCHA Player of the Year, has every reason to be proud. He ranks third all-time at St. Norbert in goals (65), assists (92) and points (157), cementing his status among the greats.

“I definitely did not expect it to happen,” Bates said. “Working hard and playing with really good players that have helped me look good has helped me have the career I did.”

Bates arrived on campus in 2017 and was part of a national championship run that season. He scored 11 goals and tallied 17 assists en route to earning a spot on the All-NCHA Freshman team.

He pushed his point total to 31 the following season before earning All-American honors as a junior in 2020 thanks in part to the fact that he recorded 15 multi-point games and tallied 40 in all, including 25 off assists.

That success didn’t happen by chance. The work Bates put in set him up for success.

“When I got here I saw how hard the the seniors on the team were working and I learned a lot about how had to work to be good at this level and accomplish my goals,” Bates said. “I tried to match that work ethic.”

It paid off. Bates turned into an impact player and he looked forward to rising to another level as a senior in 2021.

But the ongoing COVID-pandemic led St. Norbert to not play during the 2020-21 season.

It was frustrating, according to Bates, but he never stopped working hard.

“We practiced all the time, and I feel like I got stronger and faster,” Bates said. “I’m sure it helped me in the long run, but it was tough not playing. I much rather would have played.”

In the end, though, it did give him a different view on everything.

“It put some perspective on a lot of things,” Bates said.

Not having a season last year also gave Bates added motivation. He came out hungry and ready to play at his best in his final go-round with the Green Knights.

Bates went out and led the country in goals scored, racking up 28, the second-most in program history in a single season. His 30 assists are the third-most assists in program history in a season. He also led the country in points (58).

But he won’t take all of the credit.

“It had a lot to do with the people I played with. Playing with Peyton Frantti and Liam Frasier helped make me look good,” Bates said. “I was fortunate to play on a good team, and when your team is playing well, it’s easier to do your job and look good.”

Bates helped the Green Knights fashion a 24-7 record and a runner-up finish in the NCHA tournament. St. Norbert also played in the NCAA tourney and reached the second round.

“I would have loved to win it all this year, but looking back, I had a great career and I’m thankful for time at St. Norbert,” Bates said.

It’s the friendships he forged, though, that meant to most to him.

“It was awesome getting to play hockey with my friends the last five years. It was a great time,” Bates said.

Bates is now playing pro hockey with the Atlanta Gladiators and is thankful for the chance to continue playing the game he loves.

“It’s unbelievable. I never thought I’d be doing this. I’m thankful for the opportunity and I’m having fun,” Bates said. “I’m looking forward to meeting new people and playing hockey. The two things I love most.”