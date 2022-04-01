Women’s Division I College Hockey: 2021-2022 All-USCHO Teams

Sixteen different programs are represented on the All-USCHO Women’s Division I teams this year. Northeastern and Wisconsin lead the way, each placing three players on our lists. Ohio State, Minnesota, Minnesota Duluth and Yale each had two players honored.
First Team
F: Gabbie Hughes, Sr – Minnesota Duluth
F: Taylor Heise, Sr – Minnesota
F: Daryl Watts, Gr – Wisconsin
D: Sophie Jaques, Sr – Ohio State
D: Skylar Fontaine, Gr – Northeastern
G: Corinne Schroeder, Gr – Quinnipiac
Second Team
F: Teresa Schafzahl, Sr – Vermont
F: Élizabeth Giguère, Gr – Minnesota Duluth
F: Alina Müller, Sr – Northeastern
D: Nicole LaMantia, Sr – Wisconsin
D: Emma Seitz, Jr – Yale
G: Aerin Frankel, Gr – Northeastern
Third Team
F: Kalty Kaltounkova, So – Colgate
F: Casey O’Brien, So – Wisconsin
F: Paetyn Levis, Sr – Ohio State
D: Jessica DiGirolamo, Gr – Syracuse
D: Nicole Gosling, So – Clarkson
G: Lucy Morgan, Jr – St. Lawrence
Rookie Team
F: Vanessa Upson, Fr – Mercyhurst
F: Peyton Hemp, Fr – Minnesota
F: Jeannie Wallner, Fr – LIU
D: Rory Guilday, Fr – Cornell
D: Vita Poniatovskaia, Fr – Yale
G: Megan Warrener, Fr – Connecticut