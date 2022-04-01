Women’s Division I College Hockey: 2021-2022 All-USCHO Teams

Sixteen different programs are represented on the All-USCHO Women’s Division I teams this year. Northeastern and Wisconsin lead the way, each placing three players on our lists. Ohio State, Minnesota, Minnesota Duluth and Yale each had two players honored.

First Team

F: Gabbie Hughes, Sr – Minnesota Duluth

F: Taylor Heise, Sr – Minnesota

F: Daryl Watts, Gr – Wisconsin

D: Sophie Jaques, Sr – Ohio State

D: Skylar Fontaine, Gr – Northeastern

G: Corinne Schroeder, Gr – Quinnipiac

Second Team

F: Teresa Schafzahl, Sr – Vermont

F: Élizabeth Giguère, Gr – Minnesota Duluth

F: Alina Müller, Sr – Northeastern

D: Nicole LaMantia, Sr – Wisconsin

D: Emma Seitz, Jr – Yale

G: Aerin Frankel, Gr – Northeastern

Third Team

F: Kalty Kaltounkova, So – Colgate

F: Casey O’Brien, So – Wisconsin

F: Paetyn Levis, Sr – Ohio State

D: Jessica DiGirolamo, Gr – Syracuse

D: Nicole Gosling, So – Clarkson

G: Lucy Morgan, Jr – St. Lawrence

Rookie Team

F: Vanessa Upson, Fr – Mercyhurst

F: Peyton Hemp, Fr – Minnesota

F: Jeannie Wallner, Fr – LIU

D: Rory Guilday, Fr – Cornell

D: Vita Poniatovskaia, Fr – Yale

G: Megan Warrener, Fr – Connecticut