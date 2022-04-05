Live from Boston: USCHO Spotlight podcast covers the NCAA Men’s Frozen Four

Listen live as USCHO Spotlight takes the podcast on the road to the NCAA Men’s Frozen Four in Boston. Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger will broadcast each day from West End Johnnie’s, just a short walk from TD Garden.

We’ll be live Wednesday, April 6, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. ET, Thursday from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., Friday from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Listen live or on demand using the Spreaker player below. It will update with the live broadcasts when they start:

If you’re in Boston, stop by and say hello. West End Jonnie’s is at 138 Portland St.,

Boston, MA 02114.