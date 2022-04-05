Stonehill men’s hockey moving from NCAA D-II Northeast-10 to NCAA Division I for 2022-23 season; women’s hockey to join NEWHA in ’22-23

Stonehill College has accepted an invitation from the Northeast Conference and will begin a transition to offer NCAA Division I athletics starting with the 2022-23 academic year.

Stonehill, a charter member of the Northeast-10 Conference, currently offers 22 varsity intercollegiate athletic programs at the NCAA Division II level, with its 23rd program, women’s hockey, set to begin competition in the NCAA Division I New England Women’s Collegiate Hockey Alliance for the 2022-23 season.

The college fields nine men’s and 14 women’s athletic programs, with all except equestrian and men’s and women’s hockey set to compete among the NEC’s 25 championship sports.

“Today, Stonehill College informed the Northeast-10 Conference that it has officially accepted an invitation to join the Division I Northeast Conference and begin a reclassification to NCAA Division I status,” said NE10 commissioner Julie Ruppert in a statement. “Stonehill will join the NEC for the 2022-23 academic year. The Skyhawks’ 40-year affiliation with the NE10 will end on June 30, 2022.

“While we are disappointed by this announcement, the NE10 wishes Stonehill athletics the best as it enters this new phase of its history with the impending reclassification into Division I. Over the course of their 40-year association with the NE10, the Skyhawks have strongly contributed to the level of excellence the conference is proud to be known for. As they end their relationship with the NE10 later this spring, we wish their student-athletes and coaches future success on and off the fields.

“The NE10 is encouraged about its future. Our presidents have been actively engaged in membership planning with a focus on attracting high quality institutions that support our strategic goals to expand our reach and provide membership stability all while providing high quality competition to current and future members. The conference is focused on these efforts and will remain diligent in addressing its future.”

Stonehill will remain fully eligible to compete in Northeast-10 championships for the remainder of 2021-22.