Senior fourth-liners produce for Michigan but other lines didn’t match

BOSTON — While things didn’t end the way that Michigan hoped, its seniors, especially the fourth line comprised of Jimmy Lambert, Nolan Moyle and Garrett Van Wyhe, did all it could.

Six of the 14 goals scored by the Wolverines in the tournament came from that fourth line, with Lambert, Moyle and Van Wyhe each lighting the lamp twice.

“They’re fantastic,” said Michigan coach Mel Pearson. “You need seniors to lead your team. Not only did they score those goals, they were the leaders and handling all the expectations and the young people.

“They played their best hockey when they needed to. They stepped up.”

After struggling offensive in the first period, it was Lambert, the oldest player on the team, who stepped up to open the scoring for the Wolverines early in the second period. The senior buried a feed from Moyle to even the score at 1-1.

“They’re not known for goal scoring,” said Pearson. “We try to use them against (the other team’s) top line in checking. We got a bonus from those guys. Not only did they check, they scored.”

Pearson said that his seniors set an example for his young team.

“They did everything we asked them to,” he said. “I just wish we got more from other lines to play like that. They played within our structure and had success.”

Senior captain Nick Blankenburg said that he hopes his class left a mark, and that he was happy to be a part of it.

“Looking back at this last year and how I was able to be the captain of this team,” he said, “and looking at all the all the NHL draft picks and all the guys who are going to have successful careers in the NHL, it means the world to me to be the captain of this team and able to lead these guys. It’s something I’ll cherish forever.”

“I’m so proud of these guys,” said Van Wyhe. “They worked their (butts) off. I’m really proud of them, proud to be one of their teammates.”