North Dakota goaltender Driscoll ‘honored and humbled’ in receiving 2022 Senior CLASS Award

North Dakota goaltender Zach Driscoll has been selected as the 2021-22 Senior CLASS Award winner in NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey.

The award, chosen by a nationwide vote of Division I men’s hockey coaches, national hockey media, and fans, is given annually to the most outstanding senior student-athlete in Division I men’s hockey.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior or graduate student and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: classroom, community, character, and competition.

“I am extremely humbled and honored to be chosen as this year’s Senior CLASS Award winner,” said Driscoll, who follows Jordan Kawaguchi as the second straight Fighting Hawks player to earn the honor. “I cannot say enough good things about the time I was fortunate to spend at the University of North Dakota. My college journey, first and foremost, taught me the lesson of perseverance and that approaching difficulties with a positive attitude is an absolute necessity for success. I also learned the importance of following your own path. My college career was an adventure that to many on the outside might not have made sense, but in the end, it was perfect for me.”

Driscoll, who hails from Apple Valley, Minn., started his career in the collegiate ranks at St. Cloud State. He earned the start in 11 games during the 2016-17 season and played in three others, accumulating 678:39 minutes on the year. Driscoll made 285 saves and had 36 goals against, good for a 3.18 GAA and .888 save percentage.

Driscoll had to sit out ’17-18 after transferring to Bemidji State upon the conclusion of his freshman season. In his return to action the following year, Driscoll led all Beaver goaltenders with 1500:50 minutes in 27 games. He earned a 10-12-4 record, adding 582 saves with 58 goals against. Driscoll also added three shutouts on the season with a 2.32 GAA and .909 SV%.

In his second season with the Beavers, Driscoll further added to his claim as an ironman on the ice. He featured in 33 of 37 games, going 21-8-4 with 1989:15 minutes played. Driscoll was terrific for Bemidji State, tallying 862 saves to go along with a 1.63 GAA and .937 SV%. He was named to the All-WCHA second team after pacing the conference in games started (27) and minutes (1626:31). Driscoll also stacked up extremely well against his peers nationally, finishing third in GAA, fifth in SV%, sixth in wins, and eighth in shutouts (four).

Looking to capitalize on all of his success from the previous year, Driscoll had another terrific season with the Beavers. He earned a spot on the All-WCHA third team after leading the country with 767 saves and also added two shutouts, a .232 GAA, and a .922 SV%. Driscoll featured in 25 games for Bemidji State, accumulating 1678:17 minutes and leading them to the NCAA tournament as an at-large team for only the second time in program history.

Driscoll transferred to North Dakota for ’21-22, where he starred for the Fighting Hawks in his final season. He started in 33 games for the team — good for 1970:22 minutes on the year. Driscoll accumulated a total of two shutouts and 757 saves while finishing with a 22-11-1 record. He allowed 77 goals but recorded an extremely impressive 2.34 GAA and a NCHC-leading .908 SV% in his last run. Driscoll was rightly named to the All-NCHC second team after helping North Dakota win their straight Penrose Cup as regular-season conference champions and earn their 34th NCAA tournament appearance.

“We are extremely proud of Zach and his accomplishment of being named the 2021-22 Senior CLASS Award winner,” said UND coach Brad Berry. “Zach has demonstrated a tremendous and very positive body of work on-and-off the ice this past year. He truly added to the North Dakota hockey tradition and culture.”

“I would like to say thank you to Coach Berry, Coach Jackson and Coach Goehring for giving me this opportunity to succeed and grow as both a player and as a person,” added Driscoll. “Thank you to my teammates at North Dakota who went to work with me every day and have become lifelong friends. Finally, I know I wouldn’t be where I am today without the love and support from my family. Again, I am so honored and humbled to receive this award.”

Driscoll has remained fully committed to his rigorous schedule in the classroom, as well. He used his extra year to complete his MBA while emphasizing in operations and supply chain management. Driscoll is a four-time All-WCHA Scholar-Athlete, five-time AHCA DI Krampade All-American Scholar, and was recognized as the 2020-21 WCHA Student-Athlete of the Year — all incredibly deserving honors for a complete student-athlete.

Driscoll has positively impacted each of his schools, an impressive feat but not a surprising one for a person of his character. He is a member of North Dakota’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and was previously a member of Bemidji State’s as well. In Driscoll’s spare time, he is an active volunteer and coach at the Grand Cities Pickleball Club. He also read to local elementary schools, participated in multiple Special Olympics outings, and spread awareness about suicide through a TEARS (Together we Educate About the Realities of Suicide) Walk.

“Zach Driscoll has represented each of his schools with incredible class as a complete student-athlete,” said Erik Miner, executive director of the Senior CLASS Award. “He has impacted each program so well in a multitude of different areas — especially North Dakota during his final season. It’s our honor to congratulate Zach and North Dakota on winning this prestigious award.”

2021-22 Senior CLASS Award First Team All-Americans

Nick Blankenburg, Michigan

Wyatt Bongiovanni, Quinnipiac

Zach Driscoll, North Dakota

Will Riedell, Ohio State

Sammy Walker, Minnesota

2021-22 Senior CLASS Award Second Team All-Americans

Quinn Preston, Ohio State

Graham Slaggert, Notre Dame

Spencer Stastney, Notre Dame

Colin Theisen, Arizona State

Taylor Ward, Omaha