USCHO.com announces trio of all-USCHO teams for 2021-22 men’s college hockey season

On the heels of a successful 2021-22 college hockey season, USCHO.com has announced its three all-USCHO teams, as voted on by our staff.

All-USCHO First Team (pictured above)

F Ben Myers, Minnesota

F Bobby Brink, Denver

F Bobby Trivigno, UMass

D Jake Sanderson, North Dakota

D Zach Metsa, Quinnipiac

G Dryden McKay, Minnesota State

All-USCHO Second Team

F Nathan Smith, Minnesota State

F Julian Napravnik, Minnesota State

F Aidan McDonough, Northeastern

D Mike Benning, Denver

D Ronnie Attard, Western Michigan

G Devon Levi, Northeastern

All-USCHO Third Team

F Carter Savoie, Denver

F Brian Halonen, Michigan Tech

F Ethen Frank, Western Michigan

D Owen Power, Michigan

D Scott Morrow, UMass

G Yaniv Perets, Quinnipiac

The 2021-22 USCHO.com coach of the year will be announced Wednesday, followed by the rookie of the year Thursday and player of the year Friday.