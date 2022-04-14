Brisson leaves Michigan after sophomore season, inks tryout agreement with AHL’s Silver Knights

Michigan sophomore forward Brendan Brisson has signed an AHL tryout agreement with the Henderson Silver Knights, forgoing his remaining NCAA eligibility.

Brisson averaged 1.11 points per game during his sophomore season with the Wolverines with 42 points in 38 games. He scored 21 goals and 21 assists and was second in the nation in game-winning goals with six to his credit.

The Manhattan Beach, Calif., native added six power-play goals and was plus-17. Brisson had points in 24 games and 13 multiple-point games. A second-team all-Big Ten selection, he was named to the Big Ten all-tournament team as well as the NCAA all-region team.

As a freshman, Brisson was the team’s leading goal scorer with 10 tallies and added 11 assists for 21 points in 24 games. He ranked seventh in the nation in points per game for a rookie.

In all, he totaled 63 points on 31 goals and 32 assists in 62 games as a Wolverine.

A member of the United States Olympic Team, Brisson scored game-winners for the Americans in each of its first two games in Beijing. That followed a gold-medal performance at the 2021 World Junior Championship, where he netted two goals on seven shots.

Brisson was originally a first-round selection (29th overall) of the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2020 NHL Draft.