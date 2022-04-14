Michigan’s Bordeleau inks AHL tryout contract with San Jose, forgoes junior, senior seasons with Wolverines

Michigan sophomore forward Thomas Bordeleau has signed an amateur tryout agreement with the San Jose Barracuda, giving up his remaining NCAA eligibility.

A second-round pick (38th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft by the San Jose Sharks, Bordeleau was the Tim Taylor Award winner as national rookie of the year Big Ten freshman of the year in 2021, also earning second team all-Big Ten and all-freshman team honors. He led the nation in rookie scoring with 30 points on eight goals and a team-best 22 assists in 24 games.

A point per game player, Bordeleau scored 12 goals this season and added 25 assists in 37 games. He won 56.2 percent of his faceoffs – 353 wins overall – and was plus-18. He scored three game-winning goals, two power-play goals, and a short-handed goal. A native of Terrebonne, Que., Bordeleau captured honorable mention all-Big Ten honors while collecting a point in 25 games.

In his two-year career, Bordeleau scored 20 goals and 47 assists for 67 points in 61 games. He finished plus-35 and won 564 faceoffs (56.9 percent).