After three seasons at Michigan, Beecher signs AHL tryout deal with Providence, gives up senior year in Ann Arbor

Michigan junior forward Johnny Beecher has signed an amateur tryout agreement with the AHL’s Providence Bruins for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

He’ll forgo his senior year with the Wolverines.

A first-round pick (30th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft by the Boston Bruins, Beecher recently completed his third season with the Wolverines, helping the team to the Frozen Four while winning the Big Ten championship.

He had a late start to the season after coming back from an upper-body injury and made his debut in November. In 34 games, he had six goals and nine assists while winning 56.3 percent of his faceoffs (287 total). Highlighting the season was a two-goal, one-assist performance in the Big Ten tournament versus Michigan State.

Beecher finishes his three-year career at Michigan playing in 81 games, scoring 19 goals and racking up 20 assists for a total of 39 points and was plus-13. He was named to the Big Ten all-freshman team in 2020 with 16 points in 31 games.

A native of Elmira, N.Y., Beecher earned a bronze medal at the 2019 World Junior Championship with Team USA. He made the team again in 2020 but could not attend due to COVID-19 protocols. He boasts two more international medals, with a gold at the 2017 U17 Five Nations Tournament and a bronze from the 2018 Under-18 World Championship.