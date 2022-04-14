Minnesota captain Meyers signs NHL deal with Avalanche, won’t return for senior season with Gophers

The Colorado Avalanche announced Wednesday that the team has signed Minnesota junior forward Ben Meyers to a two-year contract through the 2022-23 season.

Meyers will give up his senior season with the Gophers in signing the NHL contract.

Meyers served as captain in 2021-22 and recorded 41 points (17 goals, 24 assists) in 34 games. He led all Gophers skaters in points and goals, both career high marks, and also paced the team in game-winning tallies (5) and overtime goals (2). Meyers was named the Big Ten player of the year and was named to the Hobey Hat Trick as a finalist for the 2022 Hobey Baker Award. He was also named to the Big Ten first all-star team and was an NCAA West second team All-American selection.

The Delano, Minn., native represented the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, and registered four points (two goals, two assists) in four contests, finishing tied for second on the team in both goals and points.

Meyers totaled 95 points (39 goals, 56 assists) in 102 career games with Minnesota. He served as an alternate captain his sophomore season in 2020-21 and was named an honorable mention all-Big Ten selection. As a freshman in 2019-20, Meyers was named to the Big Ten all-freshman team and was a finalist for the conference’s freshman of the year award.