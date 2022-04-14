Air Force inks Serratore to new three-year contract through 2024-25 college hockey season

Air Force coach Frank Serratore has agreed to a new three-year contract through 2025.

“It is my privilege to announce this important contract extension and the continuity of leadership in our hockey program under coach Serratore,” Air Force director of athletics Nathan Pine said in a statement. “Our program is in great hands, and we were on the cusp of yet another championship this season with one of the youngest teams in the nation. I cannot wait for next season, and I’m thrilled that Frank will continue to lead Air Force hockey for years to come.”

Serratore just completed his 25th season at the academy. He has led the Falcons to seven Atlantic Hockey tournament championships, seven NCAA appearances, three NCAA Elite Eights and two AHA regular-season titles.

“I am very excited about the future and honored in the confidence the Academy has in my ability to lead their hockey program for three more seasons,” Serratore said.

This past season, he led one of the nation’s youngest teams to the AHA championship game. The Falcons were picked ninth in the AHA preseason coaches’ poll and were in ninth place on Jan. 14. Air Force rallied to finish sixth in the regular season and earn a first-round bye. The Falcons then swept Army in a quarterfinal series at West Point and defeated RIT in the AHA semifinals.

Air Force has played in eight AHA championship games in 16 seasons in the league.

Serratore has a 426-395-96 record at Air Force and an overall coaching record of 475-487-105 record in 29 seasons. The 2016 AHA coach of the year, he is the winningest coach in the history of Air Force hockey. Serratore’s 475 career wins rank sixth among all active NCAA Division I coaches.