Lawrence men’s coach Szkodzinski resigns, women’s coach Kleiber let go following respective 2021-22 seasons

While no official announcements were made by Lawrence, the Vikings will have new head coaches for their men’s and women’s hockey teams for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

“Both programs are currently in search of a new head coach,” said a Lawrence spokesperson in an email to USCHO.com. “We are in the process of starting to interview candidates and hope to be able to introduce new leaders for both programs in the near future.

Szkodzinski resigned on April 19 “of his own accord,” stated the spokesperson, after 16 seasons as the head coach. He has more wins than any coach in Lawrence history, finishing 147-233-35, and also served as director of athletics for multiple years during that tenure. He also spearheaded the fundraising and construction of the new men’s locker room facility, which opened in 2020.

Women’s head coach Jocey Kleiber was dismissed following the 2021-22 season after guiding the team through its first two seasons, going 0-32-0 overall.