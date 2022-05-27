Augustana adds to staff, tabs Colgate assistant coach Boschetto to same role with Vikings

Augustana has announced the hiring of assistant coach Andy Boschetto.

Boschetto joins the Vikings after spending the past two seasons at Colgate.

“I am extremely excited to be adding Andy to our men’s hockey staff,” Augustana head coach Garrett Raboin said in a news release. “He will be a tremendous teammate and is someone who I feel brings the same work ethic and commitment to building that we seek in our future players.

“His reputation for building teams and developing players makes him a home-run hire. We are fortunate to have him, and I can’t wait for Andy and his family to get to Augustana.”

Prior to his time at Colgate, Boschetto spent three seasons at Niagara and seven seasons with Salve Regina. In addition, he has spent time at Curry and Proctor Academy prep school.

Boschetto played two seasons at Hobart and two more seasons at Suffolk. where he graduated in 2005 with a bachelor’s degree in operations at strategic management.

“Andy is a great family man and hockey person,” Raboin said. “As we look to build our program, you can’t bring enough great people on board for the ride.”